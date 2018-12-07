New Burrito Shop Could Be Headed to Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Hungry for a burrito? You might have more choices when you head to Twin Falls as a new burrito chain may set up shop. On Tuesday next week the Twin Falls City Planning and Zoning Commission will discuss a request for a special use permit for a drive-through window on a proposed two-tenant restaurant building, one identified as Sweeto Burrito. The applicants are listed out of Boise with plans to build at the corner of Cheney Drive and Billar Street next to Walmart. According to P&Z, a special use permit is needed for that particular zone to operate a drive-through window. Sweeto Burrito has two locations in Idaho, Cour d'Alene and Idaho Falls, with several in the Salt Lake City Valley. The franchise offers a variety of non-typical choices such as a cheeseburger or crispy chicken burrito. The P&Z Commission Meeting is scheduled for December 11, at 6 p.m. at City Hall.