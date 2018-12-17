New Cycling And Pilates Studio Open In Twin Falls

Greg Jannetta

A new fitness studio in Twin Falls is now open. The owners allowed the public to get a sneak peek at the new facility on Saturday (December 15) during an open house celebration.

Becky Kuykendall, who some may also know as the owner of Bleu Salon, on Blue Lakes Boulevard, since 2015, has now opened " Core Cycle ", at 163 Cheney Drive West. Becky, along with her husband Klint, who will be assisting with the studio's operations, were busy Saturday giving tours of the new building.

Kuykendall has been participating in fitness competitions for years, and has taught classes in Twin Falls since 2016, as well as working in the gym industry in California for five years.

"Core offers group indoor cycling classes, as well as reformer and equipment pilates, and private training," said Kuykendall. "Our cycling technology is top of the line, and we are the only studio in town with equipment pilates. It's the best place to get all your workout needs met."

Core Cycle is open Monday through Thursday, 5:30 AM to 7 PM, Fridays 5:30 AM to 1:00 PM, and Saturday and Sundays, 8 AM to 10:30 AM . Becky will still be running Bleu Salon, Tuesday through Saturday, with hours varying.

Core offers monthly unlimited memberships, as well as a punch card system for those that prefer a less structured scheduled. Those interested in joining the studio can download Core Cycle's app ("Core CycleTwin Falls"), sign up in person, or visit corecycleidaho.com . Prices vary depending on the type of membership.