New Dairy Shop May Open in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A special use permit for a drive-through window has revealed a new ice cream shop may be opening in Twin Falls. Applications to Twin Falls Planning and Zoning show Reed's Dairy plans to open a storefront to sell dairy products just off Cheney Drive in a new development across from Walmart. According to the company website, they sell a variety of Idaho dairy products as well as provide a home delivery service of a variety of foods. There are three locations listed in Idaho, two in the Idaho Falls area and one in Meridian. The application was on the agenda for Tuesday night.