New Drone Video Captures Staggering Beauty of Shoshone Falls (WATCH)
Drone videos of Shoshone Falls are not a new thing. But, in Twin Falls, we know good ones from bad ones and this new video is a great one.
This one was captured by Elevated Drone Productions. I don't know who they are, but they picked a sweet day to spend time at Shoshone Falls. The sun, the time of day, the water flow...it all comes together in some really crazy cool video.
There's not much to add other than the fact that I really enjoyed the different perspectives they filmed in this one. Well done, sirs.