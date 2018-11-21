New Fishing Rules Approved, Take Effect in January

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – The Idaho Department of Fish and Game commissioners recently set seasons and rules for the 2019-2021 fishing seasons.

Commissioners met Nov. 14 in Coeur d'Alene, and the new rules will take effect on Jan. 1.

For the Magic Valley region, according to a news release by the department, commissioners changed the bass limit to 6 at the Big Wood River, from the Richfield Canal upstream to Magic Dam, noting that any size may be kept.

At Silver Creek, commissioners lengthened the catch-and-release season to March 31 on two sections (between Highway 93 upstream to the bridge near milepost 187.2 on Highway 20) and implemented a catch-and-release season from Dec. 1 through March 31 on one section (from the bridge near milepost 187.2 on Highway 20 upstream to Kilpatrick Bridge).

Statewide, commissioners set the following dates in June as “Free Fishing Days”: June 8, 2019; June 13, 2020; and June 12, 2021.

View the other changes here .