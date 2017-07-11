New Highway Signs Honor Vietnam Vets
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Idaho servicemen and women from the Vietnam era are being remembered along Interstate 84.
The Idaho Transportation Department is installing eight new road signs along I-84 between Oregon and Utah, officially designated as the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway.
“Idaho has a great history of service to our country,” ITD Chief Operating Officer Travis McGrath said in a news release. “These new signs allow us to show our appreciation for those men and women who stood up to protect our freedom.”
The new 4x8 signs will replace smaller signs placed earlier along the interstate through a partnership between ITD and veterans groups.
According to the department:
In 2014, the Idaho Legislature made the designation in honor of more than 44,000 Idahoans who served in the war. Two hundred and seventeen of those soldiers were killed in combat, more than 1,000 Idaho heroes were wounded, and eight are still unaccounted for and considered missing in action.