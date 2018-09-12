New Hours for Sawtooth Forest Office in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) Visitors to the Sawtooth National Forest Supervisors Office in Jerome will find new hours it is open for business. The Forest Service announced the new hours beginning this week will be 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The offices recently moved to a brand new facility in Jerome County just north of the Highway 93 and Interstate 84 junction from facilities in Twin Falls. According to the announcement, people needing fuelwood permits can pick them up at the Rock Creek General Store or the Hansen Quick Stop and Go. Maps are also available online for download or one can be ordered and sent to you.