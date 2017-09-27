New Ice Cream Shop Opens in Downtown Twin Falls



A new ice cream shop that features products made by Cloverleaf Dairy is now open in downtown Twin Falls.

If you've never heard of Cloverleaf ice cream, you haven't lived in Southern Idaho very long. It's consistently rated a favorite in Magic Valley and even the entire state of Idaho.

Lucky Scoop is now open in downtown Twin Falls, next to The Gyros Shop and Ohh La La on Main Avenue. Their hours of operation are identical to Gyros Shop -

Monday and Tuesdays: 11am-4pm

Wednesday - Friday: 11am - 8pm

Saturday: 11am - 4pm