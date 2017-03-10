New Idaho Drunk Driving Stats Show That We Have A Big Problem

Drunk driving is never a good thing. But, new statistics show that Idaho has a real big problem when it comes to driving under the influence.

These stats were put together by the CDC and also by MADD . They were shared by Backgroundchecks.org . There were a number of metrics that were used to determine the status of each state in regard to drunk driving. They include the number of fatalities caused by drunk driving, DUI arrests, number of people who admitted to drinking too much before driving and the increase of drunk driving fatalities from year to year. The numbers for Idaho are shocking.

Overall, Idaho ranks as the 11th worst state for DUI problems. The biggest factor that contributed to our state ending up so high on such a bad list had to be the increase we're seeing in DUI's and drunk driving fatalities. According to the numbers provided by the CDC and MADD, Idaho saw a staggering 32.1% increase in DUI's.

The number of DUI arrests in this study is also very high considering the size of our state.

For all of our struggles in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming are even worse . When you factor in how many people travel to and through Idaho in this region from those states, this problem gets even bigger.

Check out the BackgroundChecks.org website for the full study. We say it on the air all the time. When you're behind the wheel, drive means drive.