New Income Guidelines Made to Idaho WIC Program

New income guidelines for Idaho’s WIC program will be implemented in July, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

The department says that new annual adjustment raises household income eligibility limits to help offset cost of living increases. The new guidelines will effective beginning July 1.

To be eligible for the WIC program, an individual must be a pregnant or breastfeeding woman, a woman who has recently been pregnant, or an infant or child younger than 5 years old. In addition, the individual must live in Idaho, have a need that can be helped by WIC foods and nutrition counseling, and have a low-to-moderate income.

WIC stands for the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.

Under the new guidelines a family of three can earn up to $38,443 annually; under the old guidelines a family of three could have earned up to $37,777 annually. Family members who currently receive Medicaid, SNAP, TANF, or CHIP are automatically income-eligible for WIC.

The new WIC income eligibility guidelines, effective July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019 are as follows:

Number ofHousehold Members* Maximum AnnualGross Household Income 1 2 3 4 5 More than 5 $22,459 $30,451 $38,443 $46,435 $54,427 Call the local WIC clinic

*One pregnant woman counts as two household members.