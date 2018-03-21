New Jerome County Sheriff Appointed

Photo by Benito Baeza

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) The Jerome County Commissioners have chosen a new sheriff after the resignation of the previous sheriff. According to Commissioner Charles Howell, the commission voted unanimously to appoint George Oppedyke. He was selected out three "extremely qualified" candidates recommended to the commissioners. Oppedyke has worked for the Jerome County Sheriff's Office as a captain and ran the office when former sheriff, Doug McFall, resigned earlier this year and is facing several criminal charges.

