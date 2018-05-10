New Magic Valley Drone Video A Reminder How Good We Have It

Over the past couple of years, some remarkable footage of the Magic Valley has been shot from drones flying overhead, but I don't recall a recording that commanded my attention quite like this one.

Amazing Beauty Media posted this well produced, aerial gem back in January, and somehow I let it slip through the cracks. The accompanying music--along with high-altitude, unblemished footage of some of southern Idaho's most cherished landscape-- makes it five minutes well spent in my book.

It's also a nice reminder that summer is just six weeks away.