New Movie Comes to Faulkner Planetarium

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - It wasn't only the little train that could, but the little star too.

The Faulkner Planetarium on Tuesday, Aug. 7, will start showing a new full-dome movie geared to young audiences. The film, titled "The Little Star That Could," is described in a news release as "an endearing movie that provides kids with an uplifting message while also teaching how stars form, what a star’s color tells us about it, and about the planets of our solar system."

The movie will show at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Labor Day weekend, according to the news release. Admission prices are $6 for adults, $5 for seniors, $4 for students; children younger than 2 get in for free.

“The Little Star That Could is a fantastic show for young kids up through about the third grade and for anyone who is a kid at heart," Faulkner Planetarium Manager Rick Greenawald said in the prepared statement. "The movie has some characters with an edge to them, but in the end, it is a feel-good story of the Little Star discovering who he is and what makes him a very special star.”

The planetarium is located at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science on the College of Southern Idaho campus.