New NSFW “Challenge” Twin Falls Parents Need To Be Aware Of

There has been the "Cinnamon Challenge", the "Choking Challenge" and of course the "Tide Pod Challenge". Now another challenge to snort a condom up your nose is the latest disturbing challenge teens are doing.

Apparently, some teens and young adults looking for viral fame are snorting condoms up their nose, trying to get it in to their throat so they can pull it out of their mouth. I must warn you , some viewers may find this video disturbing.

