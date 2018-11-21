New on Netflix: December 2018

There are 64 Netflix originals debuting in December. 64! That’s more than two television shows and movies per day. 14 different series and films debut on December 7 alone, in case you want to just sit in the dark in your house and watch nothing but Netflix that weekend.

The highlights — and just the highlights because, again, there are 64 originals debuting next month — include Alfonso Cuaron’s critically acclaimed Roma , Andy Serkis’ Jungle Book adaptation Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, and the film version of Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway show, Springsteen on Broadway.

Here’s the full list of new titles coming to Netflix to close out 2018. Odds are you’ll be watching at least a few of these into 2019.

Avail. 12/1/18

8 Mile

Astro Boy

Battle -- NETFLIX FILM

Bride of Chucky

Christine

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crossroads: One Two Jaga -- NETFLIX FILM

Friday

Friday After Next

Hellboy

Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1

Meet Joe Black

Memories of the Alhambra ( Streaming Every Saturday)-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Bloody Valentine

Next Friday

Reindeer Games

Seven Pounds

Shaun of the Dead

Terminator Salvation

The Big Lebowski

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses

The Last Dragon

The Man Who Knew Too Little

Avail. 12/2/18

The Lobster

Avail. 12/3/18

Blue Planet II: Season 1

Hero Mask -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2- - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/4/18

District 9

Avail. 12/6/18

Happy! : Season 1

Avail. 12/7/18

5 Star Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM

Bad Blood -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dogs of Berlin -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dumplin'- - NETFLIX FILM

Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle -- NETFLIX FILM

Nailed It! Holiday! -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pine Gap -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay? -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters and the Wish Star -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The American Meme -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)- - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Ranch: Part 6 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/9/18

Sin senos sí hay paraíso : Season 3

Avail. 12/10/18

Michael Jackson's This Is It

Avail. 12/11/18

Vir Das: Losing It -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/12/18

Back Street Girls: Gokudols -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Out of Many, One -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/13/18

Wanted : Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/14/18

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cuckoo : Season 4-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dance & Sing with True : Songs-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fuller House : Season 4-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Inside the Real Narcos -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons : Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ROMA -- NETFLIX FILM

Sunderland Til I Die -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Fix -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Innocent Man -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Protector -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tidelands -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Travelers : Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Voltron: Legendary Defender : Season 8-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/16/18

Baby Mama

Kill the Messenger

One Day

Springsteen on Broadway -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Theory of Everything

Avail. 12/18/18

Baki -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Terrace House: Opening New Doors : Part 5-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/21/18

3Below: Tales of Arcadi a-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

7 Days Out- - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Back With the Ex -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bad Seeds -- NETFLIX FILM

Bird Box -- NETFLIX FILM

Derry Girls -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Diablero -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Greenleaf : Season 3

LAST HOPE: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Perfume -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sirius the Jaeger -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski -- NETFLIX FILM

Tales by Light : Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Casketeers -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wolf (BÖRÜ) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/24/18

Hi Score Girl -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Magicians : Season 3

Avail. 12/25/18

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown : Season 11

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War

Avail. 12/26/18

Alexa & Katie : Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

YOU

Avail. 12/28/18

Instant Hotel -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La noche de 12 años -- NETFLIX FILM

Selection Day -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When Angels Sleep -- NETFLIX FILM

Yummy Mummies -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/30/18

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Avail. 12/31/18

The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man

Coming in December

Watership Down : Limited Series-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL