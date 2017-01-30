New Pistol & a New Gun Regulation

 

We bid farewell to Forrest Andersen on last week’s episode of our gun show.

Buried in the waning hours of the Obama White House was an order to remove firearms from some Social Security recipients

We hope we see him again soon.  Buried in the waning hours of the Obama White House was an order to remove firearms from some Social Security recipients labeled "mentally defective".  We also talked about a new Taurus pistol getting some wild reviews.  Todd Eccles is about ready to launch a regular firearms podcast.  He's putting the finishing touches on his new studio.

