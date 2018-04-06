New Pizza Hut Planned, Bakery Shop Set to Open in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Twin Falls residents lost a place to get pizza with the closing of Papa Johns, but will gain another one with plans for a new Pizza Hut to be built. According to online city records a permit for construction was granted in March to the pizza chain to build a third restaurant near WalMart, just off of Washington St. North. A sign is already posted at the construction site that sits next to recently completed Burger King and the nearly completed Kneaders Bakery and the Beans and Brews coffee shop. According to an online job posting for Kneaders, the bakery is set to open sometime this month. No word yet on when Beans and Brews will open in Twin Falls, but the company already has a shop open just off the interstate in Jerome.

