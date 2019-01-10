New Pre-Season Poll Has Boise State Broncos Ranked In The Top 25

An early poll ranking college football's top 25 teams entering the 2019 season has been released. Despite losing to the only two nationally ranked teams on their 2018 schedule, the Boise State Broncos have been awarded a piece of the poll pie.

According to the newest USA Today NCAA poll , the Broncos are ranked 24th in the country with the start of the new season eight months away. Boise State's season ended with a home loss to 25th ranked Fresno State on December 1. The Broncos were also beaten by Oklahoma State (24th) in September, which resulted in losses to the only two ranked teams on their schedule.

The Broncos finished 10-3 last season, earning a trip to the First Responder Bowl, in Texas, to face Boston College. The game however was called in the first quarter due to lightning and a no-contest decision resulted.

