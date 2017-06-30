New Principal Named for O’Leary Middle School

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – A new principal has been hired for Vera C. O’Leary Middle School.

The appointment of Ace Marcellus, who has worked for the Twin Falls School District for the past two decades, was approved by the district's board of trustees on Thursday.

Ace Marcellus, photo courtesy of Twin Falls School District

He replaces Keelie Campbell, who accepted a position with a neighboring district.

“I’m excited to return to the O’Leary team to work with the dedicated and incredible staff as they create the synergy needed to realize the goals and aspirations of the students, staff, parents and community,” Marcellus said in a prepared statement.

Marcellus most recently worked as associate principal of Robert Stuart Middle School, but before that he worked as an instructional coach and teacher at O’Leary.

Marcellus, who attended Twin Falls High School and has degrees from Boise State University, Idaho State University and Northwest Nazarene University, started his teaching career in Silver Lake, Ore., in the North Lake School District where he taught 7-12 grade science and physical education.

Among his accomplishments, during the 2009-10 school year he was awarded the State of Idaho Middle Level Educator of the Year award from the Idaho Middle Level Association.