New Restaurant And Brewery Coming To Twin Falls

A new restaurant and brewery, considered a sister restaurant of Elevation 486, is coming to Twin Falls. Milner's Gate hopes to open soon.

Milner's Gate is going to be an Idaho craft brewery, restaurant, bar and catering services. Their Facebook page is still under construction but they are still trying to push out information.

Elevation 486 shared a little info about their sister restaurant on their Facebook page as well.



It will be located at 205 Shoshone Street north in Twin Falls. Looks like another great option for Twin Falls and some nightlife.