New Sage Grouse Rules Rile Radical Tree Huggers
The federal government listening to states? What a concept. Last week the feds announced easing of restrictions on sage grouse habitat, allowing states more leeway in management.
This follows the BLM allowing high grass to grow in Nevada, which then burned. It destroyed a quarter million acres of sage grouse habitat.
Not everyone is pleased. As you can see by clicking here, one radical environmentalist claims it’s a gift for the oil industry. Then the radical tree-hugger admits late in her rant very few oil drillers are interested in leasing the land.