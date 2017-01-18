New Scientific Study Claims Marijuana’s Benefits Are Unproven

If you're a pro-marijuana person, you're gonna love this. Oh, actually you really won't love this.

First, my usual disclaimer: I have never done drugs of any type. I'm probably the most boring person you'd ever (not) want to meet. But, I am just the messenger. I have nothing against those that believe that marijuana should be legalized. Frankly, I think our government is hypocritical for allowing other things to be legal just because they've figured out how to tax them. But, I'm not going down that road right now.

Now that I have that out of the way, there's a new study by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. It's called (by them) as "a rigorous review of scientific research published since 1999 about what is known about the health impacts of cannabis and cannabis-derived products". They're not kidding about the "rigorous" part. The list of health-related studies is exhaustive. They include therapeutic effects, injury and death, cancer, respiratory disease, immunity, mental health issues, etc.

I'll Cliff Notes this for you. They claim that there are health dangers to marijuana use. But, the real zinger is they go on to describe the medical benefits of cannabis as "unproven". Ouch.

As I said, I really don't care how this goes since the craziest I get is tea with Splenda in it. But, I would suggest you read the full press release.