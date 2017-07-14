New Species Discovered in South Hills of Idaho

There’s a new species in the South Hills and it’s flying under our radar.

While doing laundry, I was reading High Country News and came across this gem about a bird now considered to be a distinct and separate species. It’s similar to many other birds of its kind, but some natural geographical boundaries have now allowed scientists to view it as evolving into a distinct form. This is because of the isolation provided by high desert and a wide river valley.

Atop the South Hills are a distinct food source and the birds have little competition when feeding. You may already be familiar with the red crossbill for its unique beak. The story details how the miniature crowbar is a superb adaptation.