New Species Of Slug Found In Idaho ; Named After Biologist’s Kid
When it comes to slugs, I would have guessed the world had already been exposed to every species in existence by now. It turns out, there are more different kinds of slugs than I care to know about. A team from Idaho has gained attention for recently stumbling upon a new branch of species native to the Pacific Northwest.
Michael Lucid, a biologist with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, recently identified a new species of slug near Priest River Idaho, according to a story by spokesman.com. The species of jumping slug reportedly thrives in colder temperatures, with this region of northern Idaho regularly experiencing below-zero conditions between November and February, according to meteoblue.
Lucid has named the recent find in honor of his daughter, Skade.
Below I've posted a video of the jumping slug in action...well...sort of.