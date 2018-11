Jersey Mike's Sub has purchased a permit and confirmed they will be building on Cheney drive and is coming to Twin Falls!

If you have never tried it, it is kind of like a combination of Quizno's and Subway. There are hot subs and cold subs, a catering menu and wraps.

There is one in Boise and now we get to have one ourselves! Who else is excited to try the new sub shop coming out way?