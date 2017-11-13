New Substance Abuse Treatment Center Opens in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A new substance abuse treatment center has opened in the southern Idaho city of Twin Falls. The Times-News reports owners Gerlyn "Sam" Walker and Kelly Smothers both have experience working with the criminal justice population. Walker is a former undersheriff who often dealt with people struggling with addictions. And Smothers is a licensed counselor who battled her own addiction and has been clean for 15 years. They opened the Kimi Recovery Center earlier this month, offering intensive outpatient treatment, counseling and drug and alcohol assessments. The center currently only takes self-pay patients, but the owners say they are in the process of getting set up to receive state funding to help pay for clients' treatments. They also accept county vouchers.