New Survey Says Idaho a Great Place for Retirees

Idaho is ranked the sixth best state for retirement!

Idaho has the fifth cheapest cost of living and the 5 th highest employment rate

MoneyRates.com places some immediate neighbors as poor choices. Nevada would be the second worst and Washington State fourth worst.

Idaho has the fifth cheapest cost of living and the 5th highest employment rate according to the survey. Weather is a factor preventing a higher ranking (although weather is clearly better in the Valley than atop the peaks, where most people don’t live!) You can read the whole review here.