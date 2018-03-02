New Survey Says Utah Much Better Than Idaho

I’ve concluded there are state rankings being issued by at least one major publication daily.

One of the latest has really nice things to say about neighboring Utah. And some bad things. US News and World Report labels Utah the third best state in the country, just behind Minnesota and Iowa.

Utah gets points for good government and schools. It’s also rated number two for a state economy. The bad news would be the rank of 22cond for quality of life and 35th for opportunity.

The worst state on the list was Louisiana for a laundry list of woe but the worst quality of life belongs to our longtime bogeyman. Drum roll, please… California!