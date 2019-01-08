New Tax Form Helps Calculate Withholding for 2019

(KLIX) – A new tax form aims to help Idaho taxpayers know how much state income tax should be withheld from their paychecks.

The Idaho Tax Commission launched the W-4 form on Tuesday, which is available online , but said it also will mail copies of the form to Idaho’s more than 70,000 employers with payroll withholding accounts.

The Tax Commission said the new form is in an effort to get taxpayers who have not yet updated their withholding since last year’s tax reforms to better calculate their withholdings for 2019.

“The new Form ID W-4 gives us an important new tool for helping Idaho taxpayers properly calculate how much of each paycheck should be withheld to cover their Idaho individual income tax liability,” Tax Commission Chairman Ken Roberts said in a statement Tuesday.

“While the federal W-4 form is still needed for calculating federal withholding, the Idaho W-4 is a shorter, simpler and far more accurate way of determining your Idaho withholding. We hope it encourages more taxpayers to update their W-4 and avoid unexpected tax bills.”