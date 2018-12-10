New Traffic Lights Going Up at Addison and Hankins

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Drivers in Twin Falls will soon experience new traffic lights at the intersection of Addison Avenue and Hankins Road. Meanwhile, drivers will need to be patient as contractors work to install the new signals beginning today through Friday, December 14. Those traveling in the area may experience intermittent closures and delays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., says the city, and if you can, avoid the area and make other plans to get to where you need to go. If you have any questions, call the city at 208-735-7254.