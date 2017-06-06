New Trailer Out for Movie About Idaho that Wasn’t Shot in Idaho (WATCH)

Have you heard about the movie "Last Seen in Idaho"? It's a rather major motion picture that's about Idaho. One issue we have with this pic is none of it was actually shot here. Oh, and it's nearly done now.

Let's hope this not actually about Idaho movie is not just a refuge for former soap opera actors.

Why I am so bitter? NONE of this movie was shot in Idaho. All the filming locations were in Washington state, according to IMDB.

I will admit the plot seems interesting. A woman wakes up from a coma then sees her future murder. Or, maybe she saw a vision of all the bad ratings of "Last Seen in Idaho" on Rotten Tomatoes? It's just a theory.