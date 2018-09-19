New Trustee Appointed in Blaine County School District

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) – School officials in Blaine County have chosen a new trustee.

The county’s school district board of trustees on Monday unanimously approved the nomination of Ryan Degn as trustee for Zone 1. He will be sworn at the next regular meeting on Oct. 9.

“I look forward to serving our community and children by working with the board to shape the vision and dreams of our children in this community,” Degn, of Carey, expressed in a letter to the board.

Besides Degn, Alexis Lindberg, of Bellevue, had applied for the position. Both were interviewed at an open meeting on Monday, with the board voting afterward.

Board Chair Rob Clayton said both candidates brought different strengths and thanked them for their interest and willingness to go through the interview process in an open public meeting.