Each year thousands of cats and dogs, and sometimes chickens and bunnies end up at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter before heading on to new lives in loving homes.

That's the hope, at least. Not all cats and dogs find homes in Twin Falls, while others are overlooked for months before finding forever homes. The internet is full of cat videos (legend has it that's what the internet was made for) and the latest video from the Twin Falls Animal Shelter shows a few cats that are cute as can be and in need of homes to call their own.