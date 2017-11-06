New Twin Falls City Hall Opens to the Public

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Citizens of Twin Falls can now access city services at the new city hall in downtown. City staff have been gradually moving from a temporary building on Shoshone to just down the street on Main Avenue in the newly reconstructed building. Last year contractors stripped the old Banner Furniture building down to the concrete columns and floors and completely remodeled the building to serve the city's needs. The new building brings in a number of city departments under one roof which were once spread out in separate offices. The relocation of the city offices also freed up space for the Twin Falls Police Department to expand. Now, workers are putting the final touches on various offices and conference spaces in the new City Hall. Staff started moving into the new building on October 21 and will complete the move by mid-November. The public can now access the Utility Billing, Human Resources, and City Manager at the new location. Other departments will follow, such as the Building Inspection and Panning and Zoning later this month. City Council won't host a meeting in the new building until next year.

Staff is working expeditiously to move resources to the new City Hall, but the process is very careful and deliberate to prevent disrupting services,” said Travis Rothweiler, Twin Falls City Manager said in a prepared statement. “We’re pleased that the construction and transition are on schedule and happy to announce a Grand Opening Celebration and tree lighting that will be held in conjunction with the Festival of Lights Parade on Friday, December 1. It will be a great opportunity to celebrate the opening of this public building with the community who helped make it possible.”

A grand opening ceremony is scheduled for Firday, December 1 and will coincide with a Christmas Tree lighting and the Festival of Lights Parade. The public will be able to tour the new building before the ceremony.