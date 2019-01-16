New Twin Falls Salon Aims To Help Local Cancer Patients

Sarah LaVaughn Nail Spa is having their grand opening this weekend. They are aiming to support and make cancer patients feel better any way they can. But of course, it isn't just for those with cancer.

The owner of Sarah LaVaughn is Laurie Kinney who went through her own battle with cancer. She said when she would go through treatment she felt down and struggled knowing she couldn't go to a normal salon for her mani/pedi pick me up.

When her grand kids came to visit her, they painted her nails. Despite the mess, it made her feel better and that is what she wants to be able to do for cancer patients in the area.

The grand opening is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A basic manicure is $20, girls under 13 are free. Cancer patients will always have their nails painted for free.

They also offer other services like waxing and Henna. You can get more information from their website.