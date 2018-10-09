New Urgent Care Clinic Location Open In Twin Falls

Greg Jannetta

A Twin Falls urgent care clinic has opened its new location in the Magic Valley this week and is now seeing patients without appointments.

The Physicians Immediate Care Center on Falls Avenue has been distributing fliers for the past several months to inform patients that the new building was set to begin operating at the end of summer. That location opened their doors Monday, October 8, at 243 Cheney Drive , Suite 200 , and are accepting primary care patients.

The clinic is staffed by a lead doctor, three physician assistants and a family nurse practitioner, according to signage. A video showing the clinic's location near Canyon Ridge High School can be seen on their Facebook page. Physicians Immediate Care Center handles drug screenings, work comp cases, physicals, in-house x-rays, infections, lab services, adult and child injuries and other non-life threatening needs.

They are open 8:00 AM to 7 PM daily. For more information, contact them at 208-736-7422.