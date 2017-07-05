New Way to Get the Latest on Power Outages in Twin Falls

Idaho Power has given you a new way to get the latest information on power outages.

Over 13,000 Twin Falls residents were without power on the 4th of July this year. I was surprised by the number of people I spoke to who weren't aware that Idaho Power maintained an online outage center.

Idaho Power has always been great about communicating outages and the online outage center makes it even easier to keep track of the latest updates. The outage center features a google map that's kept up to date with markers indicating outage locations, outage cause, and estimated repair times.

The site and the map is mobile friendly so you can keep up to date by the glow of your cell phone while you wait for the lights to come back on.

You can still get information and report outages the old fashioned way.

Report an Outage or an Emergency