New Web-based Program Helps Idaho Kids Get Ready for Kindergarten

Idaho has a new web-based program to help kids get ready for kindergarten.

The program, called Smarty Pants , is open to Idaho children 4 years old and those who have already turned 5 but are not yet in kindergarten.

“In the few days between last week’s acceptance of the Smarty Ants grant and the website going live, we have already heard from numerous parents anxious to sign their 4 year olds up for this free, fun online program,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in a prepared statement on Tuesday.

“Our hope is that every Idaho child headed for kindergarten will use Smarty Ants to help build a strong foundation for loving reading and succeeding in school.”

The program is part of a five-year agreement between the State Department of Education and the online literacy program Achieve3000, and was approved by the State Board of Education on April 5. The program is free for both the state and Idaho families.

