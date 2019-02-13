New Winter Sport? Man Creates Airplane From Frozen Shirt

There are a lot of ways you could spend cold winter days. Many people stay indoors and crank the heat while other stay inside and create their own heat. Then, there's this guy (who may have inadvertently invented a new winter sport) who came up with a way to get outside for a bit and have a little fun without having to bundle up in winter clothes or even touch the snow. His new entertainment uses a frozen t-shirt and some basic paper airplane making skill.

I'll admit that I had my doubts that it was going to work while watching the video. But as soon as he started folding it up I was in disbelief that the shirt would even fold and maintain the shape needed to become a cloth airplane! Kudos to this guy for getting creative in his winter adventures.

I'm totally fine that it isn't cold enough here in Idaho to attempt this, but if it does get that cold I think I'll give this a try.