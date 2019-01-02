New Year Weight Loss Resolution Options In Twin Falls

If your New Year resolution this year is to get to the gym and get in shape, you aren't alone. This is the perfect time of year to start up because a lot of gyms have discounts and killer deals. Here are a few.

Gold's Gym - if you aren't sure if Gold's Gym is the place for you, you can get a free pass online. They are also offering a " Gold's Gym Challenge " and an "Open House" if you want to see everything it has to offer.

Anytime Fitness - you can try them for free for 7 days. You can also join for just $2 through January 11th and receive a free "Jump Start Training Package".

Studio G - Lots of people consider this to be a women's only gym but that isn't true. They are offering a 6 week challenge to get yourself into shape. It comes with a meal plan, 3 exercise classes a week and a trainer to help you. It is free. They also have gift cards on sale for discounted pricing.

Core Cycle Twin Falls - this is a brand new cycling and Pilates studio that is offering discounted pricing in January.

College of Southern Idaho - There are student and community pricing and no contracts.

BONUS: you can enter for our chance to win $300 from Dick's Sporting Goods and a $300 Visa Gift card online as part of a "New Year New You" promotion.