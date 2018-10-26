New Zealand Agriculture Tech Company Expands to Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A New Zealand agriculture company announced plans today to set up and expand in the Magic Valley. According to the The Southern Idaho Economic Development Organization, CropLogic will partner with the College of Southern Idaho and open an office on campus to offer digital agriculture technologies.

The small company with ties to the New Zealand government already has offices in other parts of the Pacific Northwest. Some of the services the company provides include remote solid moisture monitoring and aerial infrared imagery.

Company officials said it looked forward to the research partnership with CSI that should expose student to ag-tech careers.

Research partnerships are important to CropLogic and this relationship with CSI adds to our research relationships with institutions in New Zealand, Australia and now USA,” said James Cooper-Jones said in a prepared statement. “We find local research institutes have a unique perspective on the challenges facing growers in their own region. We’re excited how this unique perspective coupled with the resources from our other global research partners can assist CropLogic and the Twin Falls region in providing increasingly innovative agricultural technologies for growers in Southern Idaho.

The announcement was made by Twin Falls City leaders, SIEDO, College of Southern Idaho and CropLogic officials.