No Criminal Charges for Trooper in Officer-involved Shooting

(KLIX) – An Idaho State Police trooper will not face criminal charges for the officer-involved shooting that happened last Nov. 2 that took the life of an Idaho Falls man.

Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel R. Clark released his findings in a memorandum on Wednesday, concluding that evidence presented to him by the East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force did not support a criminal charge against the officer, ISP Trooper Andrew Francis.

According to police at the time, Francis attempted to arrest Jesus Jesse Quinton, 35, during a traffic stop when Quinton ran away from the trooper. The two got into a physical altercation that ended with the officer shooting Quinton. The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released anymore details about the incident.

"The Idaho State Police are grateful for the Critical Incident Task Force's investigation into this matter and we are gratified the prosecutor's report makes it abundantly clear that the actions of Trooper Francis were justifiable under Idaho law," ISP Director Col. Kedrick Wills said in a statement on Friday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Quinton.”