No Ethiopian Food in Montana? I’m Shocked!

Apparently, he left some hip urban center for the quiet life, but now needs to import all the noise, ganja and deep fried insects he left behind.

You can read his lament at this link. I grew up in a small town in the Northern Alleghenies. Big city folks would arrive expecting Andy and Barney would be delivering chicken soup and Floyd would use a bit of Witch Hazel when cutting hair. When they quickly discovered it wasn’t a TV fantasy, they would start insulting neighbors as rubes and show up and shout at town meetings. They always had the most soap to clean off their windows the first day of November.