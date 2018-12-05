No Mail Deliveries Today In Twin Falls

If you are expecting a letter in the mail today - it won't be there. The Unites States Postal Service announced earlier this week that they will not be delivering regular mail on Wednesday in honor of the funeral of former President George H.W. Bush.

Out of respect for the 41st President of the United States and to honor his vast contributions to our country during his lifetime, and consistent with the Presidential Proclamation, the United States Postal Service will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity on Dec. 5

Mail deliveries will resume as normal on Thursday. Though, if you are expecting a package through the USPS it may still come today as they also announced that they'll provide limited package delivery service. Details can be found on the NY Daily News site .