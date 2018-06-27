No People From Flyover Country Allowed!
We welcome the nicknames. Deplorables, bitter clingers, bags of excrement!
Many suggest we shouldn’t sleep, be harassed in public and punched in our faces.
These are all descriptions about those of us in flyover country attached by elites in government, news media and the entertainment industry.
Now a performance artist in California has been creating posters in both German and English to better help liberals in their cause to demonize Middle America. The artist isn’t a leftist. The posters remind the other side of the political divide this is a dangerous game. You can go to his website, his name is SABO, and download the posters for free.