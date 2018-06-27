No People From Flyover Country Allowed!

These are all descriptions about those of us in flyover country attached by elites in government, news media and the entertainment industry.

Now a performance artist in California has been creating posters in both German and English to better help liberals in their cause to demonize Middle America. The artist isn’t a leftist. The posters remind the other side of the political divide this is a dangerous game. You can go to his website, his name is SABO, and download the posters for free.