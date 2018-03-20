No Taillights Turns Up Pot in Elko County, Man Arrested

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX) A man is behind bars facing several charges after being stopped for driving a northeastern Nevada stretch of interstate without taillights early Tuesday morning. According to the Elko County Sheriff's Office, a deputy pulled over a vehicle headed east on Interstate 80 without the taillights on at around 1 a.m. Martin Lopez-Gonzalez was identified as the person driving the car and the sheriff's office says he had a suspended driver's license for alcohol related charges out of Utah. Lopez-Gonzalez was placed under arrest for driving without taillights plus driving on a suspended/revoked license. According to the sheriff's office, the deputy searched the man's vehicle and found about three pounds of marijuana in the trunk. The substance was tested and came back presumptive positive for marijuana. Lopez-Gonzalez was booked into the Elko County Jail.

