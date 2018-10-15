No!!! Winter Comes Early

I was a bit surprised when I woke to snow.

Ever vigilant, I had the ice scraper on the passenger seat and cleared off the car.

Late last week Idaho newspapers all got on board the climate change bandwagon, sharing predictions next year will bring severe drought. This happened as one day during the week parts of the state had the rainiest October day on record. And with the early snow I’m wondering if we’re looking at a winter to rival the heavy snow from two years ago.

On a happy note, the blast of cold air will eliminate a lot of allergens.