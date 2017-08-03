Nobody Shoots Better Drone Videos of Grain Harvests Than Idaho (WATCH)

I don't mean to brag, but I would argue that no one is even close to Idaho when it comes to grain harvest drone videos and I can prove it with science.

Say what you want about our state, but no one else can touch us when it comes to nifty videos of us harvesting stuff.

The video shared above is from Boyd Foster Farms in Osgood, Idaho just north of Idaho Falls. It shows a fleet of combines that look like a formation of Air Force F-16's cause in Idaho that's how we do grain.

Here's where the science comes in. Do a search for Idaho grain harvest on YouTube. You'll notice that you'll have a list that includes Idaho grain harvest videos all the way back to the 1950's.

In Idaho, we're not limited to grain and potatoes either (no matter what Napoleon Dynamite would have you think). Nope, we do wheat, too.