Nock the Rock Half-Marathon Set for This Weekend (WATCH)
If you like physical challenges, the Nock the Rock Half-Marathon is ready to roll in late June near Soda Springs.
Nock the Rock began back in 2011 with just one guy - and some goats.
If you've never partaken of this special brand of Idaho pain, Nock the Rock began back in 2011 with just one guy - and some goats. Yes, check out the pictures for yourself. It's a 13.2 mile jaunt near some of the prettiest mountains Idaho has to offer. The drive to reach the start of the race is just over a couple hours from Twin.
This is one of most unique marathons you'll find in Idaho. If you want to register and give this run a shot, you can do that through their website. The event is set for this Saturday, June 24.
Or, if you're like me and just like to watch other people exercise, there is a sweet drone video of the course that you can see above and also on the Nock the Rock website.