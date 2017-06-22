If you like physical challenges, the Nock the Rock Half-Marathon is ready to roll in late June near Soda Springs.

Nock the Rock began back in 2011 with just one guy - and some goats.

If you've never partaken of this special brand of Idaho pain, Nock the Rock began back in 2011 with just one guy - and some goats. Yes, check out the pictures for yourself. It's a 13.2 mile jaunt near some of the prettiest mountains Idaho has to offer. The drive to reach the start of the race is just over a couple hours from Twin.

Google Maps

This is one of most unique marathons you'll find in Idaho. If you want to register and give this run a shot, you can do that through their website . The event is set for this Saturday, June 24.

Or, if you're like me and just like to watch other people exercise, there is a sweet drone video of the course that you can see above and also on the Nock the Rock website .