North America’s Most Authentic Ski Town Is Here In Idaho
I know temperatures are right around 70 and it is still a little early to talk about winter and ski season, but this is pretty good information. Some of the top places are only a day drive away.
Sun Valley has been named the number 1 North American Most Authentic Ski Town. I mean it kind of makes sense. It is a beautiful area that absolutely embraces their ski culture and history.
Also making the list: Jackson, Wyoming, Whitefish, Montana, Crested Butte, Colorado and Steamboat Springs Colorado.
So many options within a day drive!